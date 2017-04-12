Crews to determine what’s next for cracking building in downtown Portland

A large crack in a building and the threat of collapse caused quite a scare in downtown Portland on Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to the high rise building at 1400 Southwest 5th Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud cracking and ripping sound. A large crack had formed along the outside of the building and the concrete was beginning to cave outward. At one point, debris was seen falling from the damaged area.

A fire alarmed was activated and hundreds of people evacuated the building. No injuries were reported.

Building managers are in process of getting scaffolding approved to protect heads from possible falling debris — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 12, 2017

Although building engineers determined that the building was structurally safe around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the building is expected to be closed for at least a few days as crews work to put scaffolding in place.

Crews allowed people back into the building Wednesday morning to retrieve their belongings.

The building houses offices for Oregon Health & Science University and eBay, among other businesses, as well as a KinderCare child care center that remained closed Wednesday. One woman said her grandson had to go to another KinderCare facility Wednesday morning.

"So it's a rough transition, he's 4, obviously it was rough this morning when we dropped him off, but he has a place to go and that's important and he'll be safe there and he'll have a good day," said Sheila Johnson.

Johnson and others said they appreciated how KinderCare staff handled the evacuation.

Latest on cracked building: Management says it'll be closed for few days, cause still uncertain, tenants may get some sort of deal — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 12, 2017

The building is managed by Melvin Mark Companies. A spokesperson said they are waiting for engineers to finish a review to determine what caused the cracking tile panels.

A spokesperson for the building's management company said they are confident the building has positive and up-to-date inspection reports.

