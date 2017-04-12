On the Go with Joe at Pix Patisserie

Pix Patisserie on East Burnside Street is getting ready for a special event for Easter Sunday.

The French pastry and sweet shop will be hiding 50 eggs throughout the store, each with a golden ticket for up to $50 in free treats.

The shop will also host an Easter Sunday tea with 15 different savory and sweet treats.

Learn more at PixPatisserie.com.

