Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, April 12

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, April 12:

The film company behind the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is teaming up with Omaze to raise money for UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Winners of the sweepstakes could get the chance to attend the premier of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in December and tour the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie. To enter the contest, visit Omaze.com.

Leave it to an Oregonian to bring “Goat Yoga” into the world. But does this new workout trend live up to all the hype? MORE’s Molly Riehl went down to Corvallis and spoke with the creator of Goat Yoga Lainey Morse. Morse says her type of yoga allows people to find their physical and mental center, all while hanging out with a few friendly goats. To learn more, visit GoatYoga.net.

It’s no secret that Portland has hundreds of delicious food spots. Now Portland Food Adventures is offering local foodies a trip of a lifetime. The organization is now taking group trips to Europe with some of the city’s best chefs. If you are a lover of real Italian pasta or authentic Spanish tapas, you might want to get in on the action. The next trip will be to Barcelona in September. To learn more, visit PortlandFoodAdventures.com.

