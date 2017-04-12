Take a trip to Europe with Portland Food Adventures - KPTV - FOX 12


Take a trip to Europe with Portland Food Adventures

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It’s no secret that Portland has hundreds of delicious food spots. Now Portland Food Adventures is offering local foodies a trip of a lifetime.

The organization is now taking group trips to Europe with some of the city’s best chefs. If you are a lover of real Italian pasta or authentic Spanish tapas, you might want to get in on the action.

The next trip will be to Barcelona in September. To learn more, visit PortlandFoodAdventures.com.

