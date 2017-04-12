Downward-facing goat anyone? MORE tries Goat Yoga

Leave it to an Oregonian to bring “Goat Yoga” into the world. But does this new workout trend live up to all the hype?

MORE’s Molly Riehl went down to Corvallis and spoke with the creator of Goat Yoga Lainey Morse.

Morse says her type of yoga allows people to find their physical and mental center, all while hanging out with a few friendly goats.

You guys...I'm so excited about this one. My @GoatYogaOregon story airs on @MoreGDO this morning. Tune in to @fox12oregon at 9! pic.twitter.com/MYKIs8cSnH — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) April 12, 2017

To learn more, visit GoatYoga.net.

