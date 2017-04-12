Ducks guard Dillon Brooks announces intention to enter NBA Draft

Two of the Oregon Ducks' top basketball players are leaving school to enter the NBA Draft after the team's trip to the Final Four.

Dillon Brooks, the Pac-12 basketball player of the year, announced in a video on positionless.com that he intends to declare for the NBA Draft.

"I just now feel like I'm going to take my talents to the next level and enter into the draft," Brooks said.

Guard Tyler Dorsey announced Monday on his social media platforms that he would declare for the draft and hire an agent.

Brooks and Dorsey formed a potent backcourt for the University of Oregon, culminating in a run to the Final Four that ended with a 77-76 loss to North Carolina.

Brooks averaged 16.1 points per game for the Ducks during the regular season and helped lead Oregon to an undefeated mark at home that extended the NCAA-best active home win streak to 42 games.

He was the fifth conference player of the year in University of Oregon history.

"This journey wouldn't be possible without the coaching staff, my teammates and you all fans," Brooks said. "You made it easy to come out and play every day as hard as I can."

