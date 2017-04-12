Debris blocking pipe forces 14,000 gallons of sewage into Willamette

An estimated 14,000 gallons of sewage was released into the Willamette River overnight north of the St. Johns Bridge, and city officials believe debris blocking a pipe is to blame.

According to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, the releases happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday from an outfall pipe at the north end of Cathedral Park.

The officials are advising the public to avoid contact with the diver downstream of the park for the next 48 hours due to the increased risk of bacteria in the water.

Maintenance crews are working to specifically identify the source of the blockage.

