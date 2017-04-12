Police ID Vancouver teen shot, killed at NE Portland park; suspect sought

Shooting scene at Holladay Park in northeast Portland on Tuesday. (KPTV/Air 12)

Shooting scene at Holladay Park in northeast Portland on Tuesday. (KPTV)

Police have identified the 17-year-old boy from Vancouver who was shot and killed at a northeast Portland park.

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of Shawn Scott Jr.

The medical examiner determined Scott died of a single gunshot wound. Police said the case is a homicide.

Emergency crews responded to Holladay Park on the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Scott was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical workers attempted to revive him, but Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the shooter left the scene. A suspect was not located and no suspect information has been released.

Detectives believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward to provide information to police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-0400.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Evergreen School District confirmed that Scott was a junior at Union High School in Camas.

