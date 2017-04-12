Missing 9-year-old runaway from Gladstone found safe

A missing 9-year-old boy who ran away from his school and his home was found safe.

Police asked for the public's help locating Samuel Lumapas on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said he was last seen outside his home at 8:30 a.m. after walking away from his school.

He left a note that stated he was running away. He left on his bicycle and was carrying a backpack with clothes and his piggy bank containing around $70.

Police said he was spotted by an employee at the Clackamas Town Center. The worker called police and the boy was reunited with his father.

