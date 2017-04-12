Oregon senator proposes students pass U.S. naturalization test for diploma

An Oregon senator wants students to pass one more test to earn their high school diploma: A U.S. naturalization test.

Sen. Chuck Riley is the chief sponsor of Senate Bill 1038. Riley is a Democrat for District 15 covering Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Cornelius and North Plains.

The bill would require students to correctly answer 60 percent of the questions on the naturalization test, which is required of immigrants to become naturalized U.S. citizens.

If the bill is passed, the requirement could take effect in July 2018.

A practice test is available at uscis.gov.

