State crews rescue injured bald eagle near Hood River

An injured bald eagle has been sent to a wildlife clinic after people alerted Oregon State Police after seeing the bird on the side of a road near Hood River.

After OSP received multiple reports of the bird flying very low and crashing into a nearby creek, Hood River resident Jeff Wallace contacted troopers after leaving a marker on the road near the eagle’s location.

About 45 minutes later, state troopers and crews from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived and found the eagle. The bird was the taken by ODFW to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic where it will be treated.

Workers at the clinic said the eagle had no obvious injuries and was conscious and alert when it arrived. They are working to determine the cause of the illness for the bird and have taken blood for analysis. The staff also plan to take x-rays to determine if there are any spinal injuries or fractures.

