Firefighters contain 2-alarm fire at large metal shop in Battle Ground area

Firefighters contained a two-alarm fire at a large metal shop in the Battle Ground area on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to Northeast 82nd Avenue and 289th Street in rural Clark County at 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said welding, building and repair work was going on inside the shop when the fire started.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire was contained in about 20 minutes. It did not spread away from the shop.

The building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

