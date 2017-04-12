Arborist: Harsh winter one reason why so many trees fell down during recent storm

Last Friday’s big wind storm took a toll on trees across the Portland metro area, but some experts said the harsh winter also played a part.

Sandra Kelsey said it just took one giant wind gust to knock her tree down.

“I went downstairs and looked and there it was, the whole tree,” said Kelsey.

Kelsey’s story is unfortunately the same as many in the area after Friday’s wind storm brought trees crashing down into homes, cars and roads.

Almost a week later, Kelsey and others are still trying to pick up the pieces.

Owner of General Tree Service, Clint Landon, said that’s especially true for his employees.

“This one was the real deal,” said Landon. “There was a lot of damage, a lot of property damage.”

Landon said it’s been more than 20 years since he’s seen a storm rip out so many trees and he has a theory as to why.

“It’s been crazy this winter,” said Landon. “We’ve had multiple events.”

Landon said the non-stop heavy rains all winter only made the trees more vulnerable.

“It’s a combination of extremely high winds, and the super saturated soils,” said Landon.

For Kelsey, she’s just thankful she wasn’t hurt.

“Well I’ll tell you what, I feel pretty safe that it didn’t get me,” said Kelsey.

