Portland Police Chief Marshman returned to post after investigation, administrative leave

Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman has been returned to full duty after he was placed on administrative leave last month.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on March 24 that Marshman and Adjutant Lt. Michael Leasure were placed on leave and reassigned to the personnel division pending the conclusion of an unspecified investigation by the Independent Police Review.

On Wednesday evening, Wheeler released a statement saying, "The findings concluded that Chief Marshman did not violate the Police Bureau’s directive on truthfulness, and does not appear to have violated any bureau directives."

A report released by the mayor's office shows the investigation centered on whether Marshman directed Leasure to sign a training attendance roster for a session that Marshman did not attend.

The initial findings as reported by Anna Kanwit, director of Portland's Bureau of Human Resources, showed Marshman did not attend the training, but Marshman denied saying anything to Leasure about signing the attendance sheet.

In a subsequent interview, Leasure stated Marshman did not direct him to sign the attendance roster on Marshman's behalf.

The class instructor stated that Leasure asked if he could sign in for the chief, but there was no indication Marshman had directed him to do so.

Kanwit advised that Marshman be returned to full duty as soon as possible in a letter dated April 11.

"Chief Marshman has clearly and consistently stated his view that the same rules apply to every officer, regardless of rank, and I thank him for putting that belief into action during this process," according to a statement from Wheeler.

No information was immediately available about Leasure's status with the Portland Police Bureau. Assistant Chief Chris Davis had been appointed acting chief in Marshman's absence.

Chief Marshman released a statement regarding his return to full duty, saying:

"I look forward to getting back to work and supporting the members of the organization as they continue to do great work for the community on a daily basis. I will continue to focus on the bigger issues facing the City of Portland and the Police Bureau. I appreciate the support I have received from Bureau members and the community."

