Portland City Council votes to sue President Trump over policy on sanctuary cities

Portland City Council voted on Wednesday to challenge President Trump's policy on sanctuary cities.

Seattle was first to sue President Trump on the matter.

Both Seattle and Portland are sanctuary cities facing tough action from the Trump administration. The lawsuit claims that action is unconstitutional.

City Council voted unanimously to allow the city attorney to challenge President Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities.

Back in March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the federal government would take "all lawful steps" to "claw back" any federal funds granted to sanctuary cities.

Then just two days later, Seattle filed suit, claiming the executive order violates the 10th Amendment. That prohibits the federal government from directing state and local government to do the work of the federal government.

Portland declared itself a sanctuary city last month, refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

During Wednesday's vote, Mayor Ted Wheeler called it a moral issue.

"I'll be honest with you, five years ago I would never imagine myself suing the President of the United States on an issue of what I believe is an issue of morality, and yet, here we are," said Mayor Wheeler.

Wednesday's vote authorizes the city attorney to join Seattle's lawsuit, or to file a new one.

Mayor Wheeler favors joining with Seattle, saying it sends the message of a unified Northwest and allows the cities to team up on legal efforts.

