Congressman Walden answers tough questions at town hall meetings

A mother is facing charges after police say she towed kids behind her car in a wagon through a roundabout intersection in Springfield.More >
A mother is facing charges after police say she towed kids behind her car in a wagon through a roundabout intersection in Springfield.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
A search of a Salem home Thursday by law enforcement uncovered cash, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.More >
A search of a Salem home Thursday by law enforcement uncovered cash, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.More >
The signs of a particularly smelly truck rollover in Lincoln County were still evident a day later with eels piled up along the side of Highway 101.More >
The signs of a particularly smelly truck rollover in Lincoln County were still evident a day later with eels piled up along the side of Highway 101.More >
An Indiana teen is behind bars after police said she crashed her speeding car into a home, killing two sisters inside.More >
An Indiana teen is behind bars after police said she crashed her speeding car into a home, killing two sisters inside.More >
The Oregon Department of Justice is advising visitors who booked a hotel room for the solar eclipse to double check those reservations.More >
The Oregon Department of Justice is advising visitors who booked a hotel room for the solar eclipse to double check those reservations.More >
Police said there was no indication of wrongdoing by the drivers involved in this incident and they all cooperated with the investigation.More >
Police said there was no indication of wrongdoing by the drivers involved in this incident and they all cooperated with the investigation.More >
Today makes history.More >
Today makes history.More >
A group that fights for better separation of church and state is trying to get a cross removed from city property in Salem.More >
A group that fights for better separation of church and state is trying to get a cross removed from city property in Salem.More >
Thousands of people are expected to hit the Willamette River in Portland Saturday for an event called The Big Float.More >
Thousands of people are expected to hit the Willamette River in Portland Saturday for an event called The Big Float.More >