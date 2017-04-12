Congressman Walden answers tough questions at town hall meetings

Congressman Greg Walden was hit with some tough questions at town halls around the State of Oregon Wednesday.

During the town hall meetings, many of the constituents were very vocal with their concerns.

Some of those concerns included the fact that Congressman Walden supported the GOP replacement bill for Obamacare and the border wall with Mexico.

Many people were also critical of his ties to President Trump.

The congressman said he has publicly condemned some of the president's actions, such as the executive order on immigration.

"I thought he did better than I expected, you know. I was expecting to come and her the rep sort of deflect all of the questions and not answer in ways that would get him booed or hissed at, or get the red signs held up. I thought he answered most questions fairly," said one constituent.

Congressman Walden visited The Dalles and Hood River on Wednesday. He'll be holding several more town halls around the state on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.