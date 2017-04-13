Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson announces he is transferring

Ducks guard Casey Benson announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he is transferring from the Oregon program.

In his tweet, Benson thanked Coach Altman, the men's basketball staff, his teammates and fans "for a great experience" during his time at the University of Oregon.

Benson ended the tweet by saying, "I believe it's in my best interest to graduate this spring and become a graduate transfer."

Benson did not say where he is transferring to.

During the 2016-2017 season, Benson scored 4.9 points and added 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Along with Benson, two other Ducks players, guard Tyler Dorsey and guard Dillon Brooks, announced they will be entering the NBA draft.

