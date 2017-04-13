Man speaks out after trying to save teenager who was shot, killed at Holladay Park

A Portland man said he tried to save a 17-year-old boy's life in Holladay Park Tuesday afternoon after the boy was shot.

Dustin Gollyhorn said he was doing push-ups when he heard a popping sound. When he looked up, he saw Shawn Scott Jr. slumped over on the ground.

"I put my hands on the side of his head and I held him and he breathed, he breathed like two or three more long, like, horrible breaths," Gollyhorn said.

After the paramedics announced he had died, Gollyhorn said he cried and went home to his children.

"First thing i did when my daughter was sleeping on the bed, I just grabbed her and I cried," said Gollyhorn.

According to Gollyhorn, he wished more people stayed to help. He said his role as a parent may have pushed him to do the honorable thing.

"Maybe just because I'm a dad, maybe that's why I ran you know, I saw a kid. I ran to him as fast as I could and I pulled my phone out," Gollyhorn said. "I called 911 and put it on speaker and I put it on the ground. What I saw was really bad."

On Wednesday, FOX 12 learned Scott was a student at Union high school, but had not been there in a few days. His family said he does not hang out in Portland and spends most of his time in Vancouver where he lives.

Gollyhorn, who said he has not been able to sleep since holding Scott in his hands, had a message for Scott's family.

"I want them to know that he wasn't alone, and that he was somebody I'm never gonna forget. I loved him as much I loved my own in the moments that I had with him," said Gollyhorn.

The Evergreen School District said this is the second death of a student at Union High School in the past two weeks. Staff there says they have brought in extra counselors.

