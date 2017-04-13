Blazers end regular season with a 103-100 loss to the New Orlean - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers end regular season with a 103-100 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(KPTV/Nick Krupke) (KPTV/Nick Krupke)
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Jordan Crawford had 15 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 103-100 victory over the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Cheick Diallo had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who finished 34-48 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Shabazz Napier had 25 points for Portland in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Blazers, who will face Golden State in the opening round of the playoffs, rested starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans pulled ahead 94-93 on Diallo's layup with 4:01 left, then stretched the lead on Crawford's jumper and a 3-pointer.

Meyers Leonard closed the gap to 99-95 for the Blazers with a long jumper. Following free throws, Noah Vonleh's hook shot got the Blazers within 101-100.

Quinn Cook made a pair of free throws for New Orleans before Tim Quarterman missed a pair for Portland on the other end to end it.

