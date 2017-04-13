Portland man facing 2 murder charges in March killings

A judge in Clark County issued a $3 million bail for Arkangel Howard Thursday morning during his arraignment. Howard is facing first-degree murder charges for killing of Allen Collins and Jason Benton in March. (KPTV)

A Portland man arrested in a double murder in Vancouver made his first court appearance in Clark County Thursday.

Officers moved Arkangel Howard from a Portland jail to Vancouver Wednesday night, where he will stay until his next hearing unless he or his family can post the very large bail set during the morning’s proceedings.

Howard is facing two counts of first-degree murder, and the judge set his bail at $3 million based on his past criminal history and the violence of these crimes.

U.S. Marshals and officer with the Portland Police Bureau arrested Howard on March 30. Detectives believe he shot and killed Allen Collins and Jason Benton, who were found dead at an apartment complex in Vancouver on March 19.

Right after the arrest, Annelle Collins told FOX 12 that her brother’s life should be celebrated.

“We can celebrate my brother's life and not worry about the “what-ifs” and who shows up and stuff like that,” she said.

Thursday outside of court, Collins told FOX 12 that she hopes justice would be served, saying that the entire incident seemed to stem from what she called bad decisions.

Howard’s brother, who was there when the arrest happened, finds it difficult to believe that his brother could be involved in the crime, calling him a church-goer who “wouldn't kill a fly.”

Detectives have not said what motivated the shooting or how the three men knew each other.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.