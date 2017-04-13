Police seeking suspect who shot at locks in Bend Walmart trying to steal electronics

Police in Bend say a suspect fired two rounds into locks in the electronics department at Walmart in attempt to steal high-priced items. (Bend Police Department)

Police officers in Bend are searching for a suspect they say fired a handgun inside a store early Thursday morning in an attempt to steal high-end electronics.

Officers with the Bend Police Department and deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 20120 Pinebrook Boulevard around 4 a.m. after receiving 911 calls saying a man shot two rounds inside the store before fleeing.

The store, along with a nearby Albertsons and Shari’s café, were placed on a lockout to prevent the suspect from entering.

When investigators arrived at the store, they were able to confirm that the suspect fired two rounds from a 9 mm handgun in the electronics section, and video surveillance showed that no customers or employees were nearby when the incident occurred.

Investigators believe the man was trying to shoot out the locks to provide him access to higher-end items.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old standing 6 feet tall with a skinny build, who was wearing a multi-colored hooded pullover, beanie hat, jeans and black shoes.

Officers warn that the suspect is still believed to be armed with the handgun.

The Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office ask anyone with information on the shooting or the location or identity of the suspect to please call 911.

