Links featured on More Good Day Oregon - Thursday, April 13

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon for Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Dave Depper has been called the Kevin Bacon of Portland’s music scene because he played with several local bands before getting tapped to be the guitarist for the Grammy-nominated rock band Death Cab for Cutie two years ago. For more on Depper, including the latest on his new album, head to DaveDepper.com.
Two artists who like to keep Portland weird are teaming up for a fun event this weekend. MoShow the Cat Rapper and the Unipiper are collaborating with Grafletics to host a family-friendly live show Saturday at the Grafletics store on Southeast Claybourne Street in Sellwood. For more information visit Grafletics.com.
One way to celebrate Easter is to bring home a new pet. LexiDog's Pearl location is holding an Easter adoption event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, log on to LexiDog.com.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
A mother is facing charges after police say she towed kids behind her car in a wagon through a roundabout intersection in Springfield.More >
A mother is facing charges after police say she towed kids behind her car in a wagon through a roundabout intersection in Springfield.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
A search of a Salem home Thursday by law enforcement uncovered cash, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.More >
A search of a Salem home Thursday by law enforcement uncovered cash, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.More >
Custom Culinary, Inc., an Oswego, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >
Custom Culinary, Inc., an Oswego, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >
A family found this heartfelt message written on the back of a seashell while relaxing on the beach near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It reads, "Matt my beautiful boy, you are missed and loved always."More >
A family found this heartfelt message written on the back of a seashell while relaxing on the beach near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It reads, "Matt my beautiful boy, you are missed and loved always."More >
It's not listed on the ingredient list, but a new analysis published this week found high concentrations of the chemicals known as phthalates in the cheese powder of macaroni and cheese.More >
It's not listed on the ingredient list, but a new analysis published this week found high concentrations of the chemicals known as phthalates in the cheese powder of macaroni and cheese.More >
The Oregon Department of Justice is advising visitors who booked a hotel room for the solar eclipse to double check those reservations.More >
The Oregon Department of Justice is advising visitors who booked a hotel room for the solar eclipse to double check those reservations.More >
A historic airplane at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum will soon be flying off into the sunset.More >
A historic airplane at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum will soon be flying off into the sunset.More >
Thousands of people are expected to hit the Willamette River in Portland Saturday for an event called The Big Float.More >
Thousands of people are expected to hit the Willamette River in Portland Saturday for an event called The Big Float.More >
A struggle broke out between the men, and the deputy shot DeJuan Guillory dead.More >
A struggle broke out between the men, and the deputy shot DeJuan Guillory dead.More >