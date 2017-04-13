Links featured on More Good Day Oregon - Thursday, April 13

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon for Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Dave Depper has been called the Kevin Bacon of Portland’s music scene because he played with several local bands before getting tapped to be the guitarist for the Grammy-nominated rock band Death Cab for Cutie two years ago. For more on Depper, including the latest on his new album, head to DaveDepper.com.

Two artists who like to keep Portland weird are teaming up for a fun event this weekend. MoShow the Cat Rapper and the Unipiper are collaborating with Grafletics to host a family-friendly live show Saturday at the Grafletics store on Southeast Claybourne Street in Sellwood. For more information visit Grafletics.com.

One way to celebrate Easter is to bring home a new pet. LexiDog's Pearl location is holding an Easter adoption event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, log on to LexiDog.com.

