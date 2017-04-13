Sheriff: RV driver hit multiple cars, patrol vehicles before arrest on Cornelius Pass Road

An RV driver who hit multiple cars, including law enforcement vehicles, was arrested after a standoff on Cornelius Pass Road, according to deputies.

The incident started around 9:30 a.m. when deputies first responded to reports of a man driving a large RV erratically on Sauvie Island.

Deputies approached the RV in an attempt to get the driver to stop. Instead, the man headed to Cornelius Pass Road, leading deputies on a slow-speed chase before getting stuck in traffic.

After traveling up Cornelius Pass Road about three miles from Highway 30, the driver came to a stop. Deputies said the driver put the RV in reverse and rammed a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office patrol car, as well as a Portland Police Bureau car and several other vehicles on the road.

"He was going off the road, swerving in the ditch, on the road, over on the side," said Susan Ogan.

Ogan says she and her daughter were in her silver SUV when the RV rammed into them as it back up Cornelius Pass Road.

The moment her SUV was hit, Ogan says shards of glass shattered onto her chest and outside the car. After seeing the damage, Ogan believes she and her daughter were lucky they weren't thrown through the windshield.

"I'm really happy that we were OK and the people behind us didn't get hurt," Ogan said.

Cornelius Pass rd closed between Hwy 30 and Germantown after RV driver eluded cops and rammed cars. I'm live on scene on #fox12 noon news pic.twitter.com/W3ZKXZBzGZ — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) April 13, 2017

Deputies said the suspect then hid in the RV and refused repeated orders to come out. After a standoff lasting 20 minutes, deputies were able to convince the man to surrender.

Shawn Wheeler, 38, of Markesan, Wisconsin, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude. Investigators said he had a fugitive warrant for his arrest.

Witnesses told FOX 12 they first thought the driver was looking for assistance from the deputies before realizing he was a danger.

“I thought he’d lost control of his vehicle, actually, and the policeman was trying to safely escort him backward so he could pull over,” witness Mike Crossman said. “Then we found out that no, he was kind of lost it. He kind of got wacko’d.”

A woman in one of the cars that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

A K-9 team responded to the scene to search the RV.

The road was closed in the area for the investigation, causing long traffic delays in the area. All lanes had reopened by 3 p.m.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking any witnesses who may have left the scene as things were unfolding to contact detectives at (503) 988-7300.

