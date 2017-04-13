Oregon GOP chairman files complaint against judge accused of hel - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon GOP chairman files complaint against judge accused of helping man escape ICE

The chairman of the Oregon Republican Party has filed an ethics complaint against Multnomah County Judge Monica Herranz, who is accused of helping an illegal immigrant escape from ICE agents.

The GOP announced Thursday that Bill Currier filed an official judicial complaint with the Oregon Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability.

Herranz declined to comment on the issue Thursday. 

U.S. Attorney Billy Williams previously alleged that on Jan. 27, Herranz allowed Diddier Pacheco Salazar to leave through her private entrance to avoid ICE agents waiting for him in the courtroom hallways after he pleaded guilty to DUII.

Salazar was arrested two weeks later and taken to an ICE detention center in Tacoma.

An internal investigation was launched prior to Currier's complaint. Officials from ICE and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to pursue a bar complaint or criminal investigation against the judge, according to an Associated Press report.

