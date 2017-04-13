Crews begin second day of search for woman missing from Eagle Creek trail

Search and rescue crews are on Day Two of their mission to find a missing hiker in the Columbia River Gorge.

The search for has been very challenging for crews in the higher elevations of the Eagle Creek trail where they are dealing with feet of snow blown down from last week’s storm.

Crews added that the fact that 30-year-old Susan Behrens hasn’t been seen for more than a week compounds the difficulty. Searchers believe was hiking alone.

She’s from the Midwest and is new to the area. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said she hadn’t been seen for several days, and began looking for her early Wednesday morning.

Behrens’ car has been found near the Eagle Creek Recreation Area and authorities say they found out that she had researched this area.

Search crews say they are concerned about the conditions they and she are facing due to all of the recent rainfall.

“With the winter we had and the rain there’s some landslides throughout. It’s just unstable ground,” Lt. James Eriksen with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. “So if you’re not familiar with the area or you get turned around, it’s easy to lose your trail.”

Behrens is about five feet four inches in height and weighs 110 pounds.

Searchers are also asking other hikers in the Eagle Creek area to keep their eyes open for clues or anything that might look suspicious and report it to police.

Many consider the Eagle Creek trail difficult and dangerous at any time of year. There are very narrow portions of the trail where cables are offered to help people maintain balance. A hiker fell and died there last year.

Behrens family has arrived from out of state and were at the command post Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's off they are trying to hold out hope but said the reality of the difficult situation is sinking in at this time.

