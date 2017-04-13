Police searching for wanted man accused of assaulting woman, firing shot in Cowlitz Co.

Police are searching for a wanted man accused of assaulting a woman and firing a shot during a domestic violence incident in Castle Rock.

Officers, troopers and deputies responded to the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a woman called 911 to report that Sandy J. Jones, 37, had assaulted her during an argument. The woman said Jones armed himself with a handgun and made multiple suicidal threats.

The woman ran away and said she heard a single gunshot from inside the duplex.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and surrounded the home. Once inside, officers discovered that Jones had left before they arrived.

Police said there is probable cause to arrest Jones on the charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Jones also has multiple other felony warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department at 360-274-4711 or Cowlitz County Communications at 360-577-3098.

