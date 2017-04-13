Pioneer Courthouse Square adding food carts for 'year-round culinary experience'

Pioneer Courthouse Square is looking to add up to five food carts to create an "enhanced year-round culinary experience."

Applications are now being accepted for food cart operators to set up shop in the Square.

The food carts will augment the current onsite food vendors and tenants, according to a Pioneer Courthouse Square statement.

"Working in partnership with Mike Thelin, Portland-based food consultant and co-founder of Feast Portland and curator of Pine Street Market, the Square is looking to become home to a cluster of the city's top food carts with new infrastructure like shared seating, rain cover and more," according to Pioneer Courthouse Square management.

Beginning in the fall, when construction tied to the Parks Replacement Bond is complete, work will begin to improve the upper terrace along Southwest Broadway and Yamhill Street to create a home for the new hub of local food businesses.

For more information, go to thesquarepdx.org.

More than 10 million people visit Pioneer Courthouse Square every year.

