Sheriff: Meth dealer arrested at apartment near Newberg elementary school

A man accused of selling methamphetamine was arrested at a home near an elementary school in Newberg, according to deputies.

The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at an apartment on the 500 block of South River Street at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The warrant was the result of an investigation into meth sales being conducted by a person at that location.

Edwards Elementary School is a few blocks away from the apartment.

Investigators said they found 3/4 of an ounce of meth, more than $700 cash, packaging materials and other evidence of drug sales at the home.

Nathaniel Gene Sedivec, 38, was arrested on charges of possession and delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school.

Sedivec's bail was set at $507,500.

Deputies said charges are expected to be filed against two additional suspects associated with the address.

The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and the McMinnville Police Department.

Anyone with information about this investigation or similar cases is asked to contact Sgt. Richard Geist at 503-434-7506 or the tip line at 503-472-6565.

