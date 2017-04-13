Boater cited after capsizing while crabbing in closed waters on Oregon coast

A Salem man was cited after capsizing his boat while crabbing with two other people in closed waters off the Oregon coast, according to deputies.

A Lincoln County Sheriff's Office marine deputy responded to the report of a capsized 16-foot recreational boat in the surf just west of Yaquina Bay State Park in Newport.

Prior to the deputy's arrival, firefighters contacted three men who were able to make their way to shore from the overturned boat.

The three men were taken to a waiting ambulance at the Nye Beach access point. Deputies said they were not seriously injured.

Investigators said Yaquina Bay Bar was closed to all recreational and uninspected passenger boats at the time the men attempted to cross.

A U.S. Coast Guard motor life boat was dispatched as the boaters attempted to navigate through the jetties, but the Coast Guard was unable to reach the men before their boat capsized.

The driver of the boat, Robert Knupp, 29, of Salem, told deputies they were attempting to crab on the north side of the jetty in hazardous conditions and got caught in the surf zone.

Deputies said Knupp was arrested on the charge of reckless operation of a vessel. He was issued a citation in lieu of being booked into jail.

Reckless operation is a class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $6,250 fine.

