WA Dept. of Health issues shellfish recall

Some raw oysters out of Washington have made people sick with norovirus-like symptoms.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Health said they have tracked down where they were harvested, Hammersley Inlet in Mason County.

A recall has been issued for any shellfish harvested there since March 15.

There are 31 companies that harvest shellfish from growing beds in the affected area, and they have shut down those harvests while the health department searches for a source of pollution that could be leading to the illness.

Growers in the area are also working with state and local officials to track down any product that has been shipped out to ensure it is not consumed.

"We are actively evaluating all potential pollution sources in the area to determine what is causing the contamination. The area will remain closed until we can assure that public health is protected," Rick Porso, Director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, said in a release. "This issue underscores the importance of protecting our marine water, especially in areas where shellfish are grown."

For more information on the recall, visit DOH.WA.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.