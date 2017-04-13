Nic Cederberg named North America's Trooper of the Year

The Oregon state trooper who was shot by a murder suspect on Christmas night has been given a national award.

Nic Cederberg was named the North America's Trooper of the Year Wednesday night by the International Association of Chiefs of Police at an awards ceremony in Arizona.

Oregon State Police Deputy Superintendent Terri Davie and Patrol Services Division Major David Anderson were also in attendance.

"Not a dry eye was left in the room," Anderson said of Cederberg winning the honor.

Cederberg was shot and seriously hurt Christmas night while authorities tried to arrest a man who killed his estranged wife.

He spent 50 days in the hospital before finally being allowed to go home.

Cederberg’s family has created a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses.

