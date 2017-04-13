Daughter-mother duo behind Abby’s Closet are latest ‘Be the Change’ winners

Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
While most teenage girls across the metro get to experience the fun of choosing a prom dress, other may not get to enjoy that right of passage, something a daughter and mother are working to change.More >
While most teenage girls across the metro get to experience the fun of choosing a prom dress, other may not get to enjoy that right of passage, something a daughter and mother are working to change.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Hertel of Forest Grove Unified Sports.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Hertel of Forest Grove Unified Sports.More >
Take a drive into Portland and it doesn't take long to notice the city's heartbreaking homeless problem, but one local man is working to change the landscape of life on the streets.More >
Take a drive into Portland and it doesn't take long to notice the city's heartbreaking homeless problem, but one local man is working to change the landscape of life on the streets.More >
Marilyn Hassmann is no stranger to meeting needs. Marilyn created Caring Closet, a program that provides clothes, shoes and hygiene products to students, and also often to their siblings.More >
Marilyn Hassmann is no stranger to meeting needs. Marilyn created Caring Closet, a program that provides clothes, shoes and hygiene products to students, and also often to their siblings.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Quimby Lombardozzi of ResQ Animal Massage.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Quimby Lombardozzi of ResQ Animal Massage.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Metz of The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Metz of The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.More >
A mother is facing charges after police say she towed kids behind her car in a wagon through a roundabout intersection in Springfield.More >
A mother is facing charges after police say she towed kids behind her car in a wagon through a roundabout intersection in Springfield.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
A search of a Salem home Thursday by law enforcement uncovered cash, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.More >
A search of a Salem home Thursday by law enforcement uncovered cash, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.More >
A family found this heartfelt message written on the back of a seashell while relaxing on the beach near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It reads, "Matt my beautiful boy, you are missed and loved always."More >
A family found this heartfelt message written on the back of a seashell while relaxing on the beach near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It reads, "Matt my beautiful boy, you are missed and loved always."More >
It's not listed on the ingredient list, but a new analysis published this week found high concentrations of the chemicals known as phthalates in the cheese powder of macaroni and cheese.More >
It's not listed on the ingredient list, but a new analysis published this week found high concentrations of the chemicals known as phthalates in the cheese powder of macaroni and cheese.More >
A struggle broke out between the men, and the deputy shot DeJuan Guillory dead.More >
A struggle broke out between the men, and the deputy shot DeJuan Guillory dead.More >
Custom Culinary, Inc., an Oswego, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >
Custom Culinary, Inc., an Oswego, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >
Thousands of people are expected to hit the Willamette River in Portland Saturday for an event called The Big Float.More >
Thousands of people are expected to hit the Willamette River in Portland Saturday for an event called The Big Float.More >
The Oregon Department of Justice is advising visitors who booked a hotel room for the solar eclipse to double check those reservations.More >
The Oregon Department of Justice is advising visitors who booked a hotel room for the solar eclipse to double check those reservations.More >
A historic airplane at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum will soon be flying off into the sunset.More >
A historic airplane at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum will soon be flying off into the sunset.More >