Dave Depper has been called the Kevin Bacon of Portland’s music scene.

He played with several local bands before getting tapped to be the guitarist for the Grammy-winning rock band Death Cab for Cutie two years ago.

He is now getting ready to release his third solo album, “Emotional Freedom Technique,” this June.

For more on Depper, including the latest on his new album, head to DaveDepper.com.

