Missing developmentally disabled Salem man found safe

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said a missing 76-year-old Salem man was found safe Thursday night.

Deputies said Clyde Pierce had been reported missing from his home in the 4500 block of 47th Avenue Northeast Thursday afternoon.

Pierce is developmentally disabled and does not speak.

Deputies said Pierce was found by campus security at Chemeketa Community College.

