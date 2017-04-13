Police: Man who killed his daughters turned gun on himself after being shot by officer

Car in Gresham parking lot where two girls were found dead after being shot multiple times by their father, Jaime Cortinas. (KPTV)

Jaime Cortinas was shot multiple times by a Gresham police officer and died after shooting himself, according to police. (KPTV)

A man who shot and killed his two young daughters turned the gun on himself after he was shot by a Gresham police officer, according to investigators.

Police said autopsy results and evidence at the scene showed 8-year-old Janet Cortinas-Duran and her 11-year-old sister Jasmine Duran-Cortinas died as a result of being shot multiple times by their father.

Jaime Cortinas, 42, of Portland, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Police responded to a report at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday that Cortinas had threatened violence toward his daughters and made several calls to his wife saying he had already killed them.

Cortinas threatened to set his car on fire and made other suicidal threats.

Law enforcement agencies were notified about the situation and provided a description of Cortinas and his 1999 Land Rover Discovery.

Gresham officers located his car in the parking lot of a business on the 16200 block of Northeast Glisan Street at 1:45 a.m.

As officers arrived, Cortinas fired a .32 caliber handgun, according to investigators.

Officer Matt Anderson, a 13-year veteran of the Gresham Police Department, shot Cortinas multiple times. Police said the officer's shots did not kill Cortinas.

After shooting himself, Cortinas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office determined that none of the officer's shots hit the girls.

Officers attempted to rescue the children from the car, which had been set on fire, but they had both already died.

Multiple officers suffered burns and smoke inhalation attempting to get the girls out of the car.

All officers directly involved in the incident have been placed on leave, which is standard department protocol.

The continuing investigation is being led by the East County Major Crimes Team and monitored by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.