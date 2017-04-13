ACLU: Family posts bond for release of Portland 'Dreamer' from ICE custody

A Portland "Dreamer" has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after his family posted bond, according to the ACLU.

The ACLU of Oregon reported Thursday night that 21-year-old Emmanuel Ayala Frutos of Portland was released from ICE custody in Tacoma.

He was detained at the end of last month. On Thursday, an ACLU spokesperson said ICE granted bond for Frutos at $10,000.

Frutos pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor charges in connection with pulling a knife during an incident in Vancouver.

Frutos had previously received protection from deportation through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The ACLU claimed that his status expired two weeks prior to his detainment and he was in the process of renewing.

Family members said Frutos was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard, a collision that broke both his legs.

Family members expressed concern that he wasn't receiving the care he needed in ICE custody.

The ACLU said the family expected to speak about the release of Frutos on Friday.

ICE arrested 84 people during an enforcement operation in the Pacific Northwest in March.

