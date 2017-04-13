Body of missing Gresham woman found in Eagle Creek Recreation Area

Search and rescue crews found the body of a 30-year-old Gresham woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Susan Behrens was last seen on April 4 and had not been heard from since then, according to Gresham police.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies said her Toyota Prius was located near the Eagle Creek Recreation Area late Tuesday night.

A search operation from Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue was launched Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, MCSO said Behrens' body was found by the Hood River Cragrats, who were dispatched to the location after air crews from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office reported an unknown object in the area of a remote waterfall.

MCSO said no foul play is suspected.

Behrens' family released a statement Thursday night, saying:

"We know that Susan loved the outdoors and moved to Oregon to explore the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Susan was doing what she loved, and as a family we are proud of all that she accomplished in her life. We would like to take an opportunity to thank all of the search and rescue personnel from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Hood River County Sheriff's Office, as well as the countless volunteers who have worked diligently over the last two days to find Susan."

