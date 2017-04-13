K-9 carries camera into RV to help clear scene after arrest of chase, crash suspect

A defiant RV driver led police on a chase in northwest Portland on Thursday morning, ramming cars and sending one woman to the hospital, according to investigators.

Deputies eventually convinced the man to surrender, but it was a Portland Police Bureau K-9 that allowed law enforcement to give the final all-clear signal.



Officer Ben Davidson and his K-9 partner Bravo responded to the scene and once driver Shawn Wheeler was in custody, Davidson sent Bravo inside the RV with a camera mounted on his back.

It looks like a periscope and it sends a live picture to a small screen Davidson straps to his wrist.





“So he’s doing nothing different,” said Davidson. “It’s just another tool we have besides his nose. We can see what he’s seeing when he goes in.”



Bravo is trained to track fresh, human scent and police weren’t sure if anyone else was in the RV. Within seconds Thursday, Davidson could see the RV was empty and safe for officers to go inside.

Portland police have been using the cameras with their K-9s for about five years and Davidson said it gives police the chance to develop a proactive plan.



“At the bureau, we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves safe and rely on force as little as possible. So us being able to see ahead of what we’re going into – what he’s seeing ahead of time – gives me a little more reaction time," he said. "We can make decisions based on what he’s seeing a lot of the time.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking any witnesses who may have left the scene as things were unfolding to contact detectives at (503) 988-7300. ?

