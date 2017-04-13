Washington Co. man found dead under tractor, no foul play suspected

Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 70-year-old man was found dead under a small farm tractor Thursday.

At 5:12 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 18000 block of Southwest Parrett Mountain Road in unincorporated Washington County after a family member found Howard Mozeico pinned under a tractor.

WCSO said Mozeico's family had talked to him Thursday morning and he told them he was going to do some work with the tractor.

Just after 5 p.m., Mozeico's family returned home and found him under the tractor. The tractor was still running and in gear.

WCSO said no foul play is suspected and they do not know how Mozeico ended up underneath the tractor.

