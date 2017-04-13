Beavers Sydney Wiese selected 11th overall by Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA Draft

Oregon State guard Sydney Wiese was selected 11th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Draft Thursday night.

Wiese, who is the highest-drafted player in OSU history, is the third OSU Women's Basketball player picked in the last two years, joining Ruth Hamblin and Jamie Weisner.

The 6-foot-1 guard set the Pac-12 career record for three-pointers. She averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during the 2016-2017 season.

Wiese will join a Los Angeles Sparks team who are the defending WNBA Champions. She says she can't wait to join the Sparks organization.

"I know I'm going to be working hard these next few weeks trying to prepare for what is in store but I'm super thankful and excited for the opportunity," said Wiese.

WNBA training camp begins on April 23. The Sparks will start preseason on May 2 versus New York, before tipping off the regular season on May 13.

