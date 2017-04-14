Volunteers upgrade Oregon City veterans riding center

A team from Home Depot put in some hard work to help finish a horse riding arena built for veterans.

The team from Oregon City helped put the finishing touches on the Sycamore Lane Therapeutic Riding Center Thursday.

They dug a trench to help drain out some of the mud, updated the composting system and tackled a few other projects.

Volunteer Stephen Dominguez, who also happens to be a veteran, said sometimes helping out means getting your hands dirty.

“Just look for a way, because it can be small,” he said. “I know the big trenching is all the glory, but after this, we're going to be pulling weeds."

More than 30 veterans will have access to the arena, which is opening up this spring.

The center has a Horses for Heroes program to teach veterans how to ride and build companionship with the horses.

