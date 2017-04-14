Many communities offering Easter Egg hunts this weekend

As families are gathering together for the Easter weekend, many local communities are offering Easter Egg hunts for children to enjoy.

Tigard will have its second annual Egg Hunt Saturday at 9 a.m., and registration is free for the first 350 people who sign up at Tigard-OR.gov.

Lee Farms in Tualatin is holding a hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $8, and each child gets 12 eggs, a cookie to decorate, access to the craft barns and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

Alpenrose is holding their 2017 Easter Egg Hunt Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is the 55th year for the event, and there and tons of prizes for kids.

The annual free Easter Egg Hunt at Esther Short Park is Saturday at 10 a.m. Organizers say they will have more than 15,000 eggs for the hunt.

Tualatin Hills Parks & Rec will have their Artisan Bazaar and Spring Egg Hunt Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are also offering and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

For even more Egg Hunts and other ideas for this weekend, check out the events calendar on KPTV.com.

