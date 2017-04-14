On the Go with Joe at the Portland Spring Beer and Wine Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Portland Spring Beer and Wine Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Whether you prefer chardonnays or IPAs, there is an event this weekend where you can enjoy both.

The Portland Spring Beer and Wine Festival begins at noon Friday at the Oregon Convention Center.

There will be exhibitors showing off the best from local breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as culinary delights and live music.

Joe V. stopped by for a sneak peek at some of the amazing tastes that will be offered.

For more information, including how to be one of the first 500 people in for free on Friday, head to SpringBeerAndWinefest.com.

