Links featured on More Good Day Oregon – Friday, April 14

Here are the links and numbers featured on More Good Day Oregon for Friday, April 14, 2017.

Jacob and Arnold Palmer are constantly creating, from their famous comic books to their award-winning films, and they say that at the heart of it all is their love for storytelling. To see more on their latest work, "The Dissident," head to PanderBros.com.

If you've ever walked into a tender loving empire store, you've probably thought to yourself, “That's so Portland,” and you'd be right to think that. To learn more about the store and the music heard there, visit TenderLovingEmpire.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.