UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect after explosives scare on Tucson's east side

Authorities have cleared the scene outside an east-side credit union where they checked a vehicle for explosives on Friday, April 14.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said no explosives were found.

Police arrested 38-year-old Chad Cox in connection to the incident, and charged him with two counts of disturbing the peace, one count of trespassing, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox is currently booked in the Pima County Jail.

The incident began around 10 a.m. Friday at the Hughes Federal Credit Union near Broadway and Pantano.

Dugan said a man walked into the building at started talking about having explosives in his car. Dugan said it does not appear the man was trying to rob the credit union.

The suspect then left the building and went and sat inside his car.

Dugan said the man initially refused to come out of his car but did after about 40 minutes of negotiations.

The credit union was evacuated and some of the other businesses in the area did go into shelter-in-place for a few minutes.

