Police searching for missing Camas teen

Officers say Cole Burbank was last seen leaving Camas High School Thursday morning in his Honda Accord. (Camas Police Department)

Officers with the Camas Police Department are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, 16-year-old Cole Burbank was last seen in class at Camas High School around 7:45 a.m.

Police say he left driving a black 2010 Honda Accord with Washington license AKW3441, and they believe he was likely in the area of Clark College, where he attended Running Start Classes.

Investigators say that no one has heard from or seen Cole since that time, adding that this kind of behavior is not common and that his family is concerned for his welfare.

Cole is white, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Anyone that sees Cole Burbank or his car, or has other information on his disappearance, is asked to call 911 right away.

