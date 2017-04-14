Police arrest suspects in connection with killing of teen in Holladay Park

Police have made two arrests in connection with the killing of a teen Tuesday in Holladay Park in Portland.

Officers in Gresham arrested 18-year-old Kole Tabian Jones late Thursday in the area of 165th Avenue and East Burnside Street while he was driving a stolen car.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Gresham police also arrested 17-year-old Malique Kennerly-Hicks of Portland near 164th Avenue and East Burnside Street on Friday afternoon.

Police said Kennerly-Hicks is also connected with the homicide investigation. He was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on the Measure 11 charge of first-degree robbery.

On Tuesday afternoon officers responded to reports of a person with a gunshot injury in the park. They arrived to find 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. of Vancouver suffering from a gunshot wound.

Scott died at the scene. He was a junior at Union High School in Camas.

His family said he does not hang out in Portland and spends most of his time near his home in Vancouver.

The Portland Police Bureau said that during the course of the investigation, homicide detectives developed probable cause for Jones’ arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Multnomah County Court.

Detectives believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward with information.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the case to please contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or via email at Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or via email at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.