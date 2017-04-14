Neighbors, community remembering girls killed by father in Gresham

Memorial for girls killed in Gresham area by their father. (KPTV)

More information about the two sisters who were killed in a murder-suicide is being released, and now community members are showing support for the family.

Authorities say early Wednesday morning 8-year-old Janet Cortinas-Duran and 11-year-old Jasmine Duran-Cortinas were each shot several times by their father, 42-year-old Jaime Cortinas, before he turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened in a parking lot just a few hundred yards from their apartment.

The girls attended school at Glenfair Elementary, and just a half mile from their school, at Glisan and 162nd Avenue, is the parking lot where the sisters died in their father's SUV.

The Reynolds School District released a statement saying students at Glenfair were told of the tragedy when classes began Friday.

Counselors and teachers were providing support at the school, while additional mental health resources were made available on the district's website.

Janet Cortinas-Duran was in the second grade and began attending the school as a kindergarten student in 2014. Jasmine Duran-Cortinas was in the fifth grade and started attending Glenfair as a first grader in April 2013.

"Both children were excellent students, diligent workers and will be deeply missed by their peers and teachers," according to a statement released by school administrators.

There is now a small memorial growing at the area where they died, where some parents, including some who did not even know the children, added items to honor the young girls.

More gifts for those 2 little girls allegedly killed by their dad. This woman didn't know them, but wants to show ?? pic.twitter.com/UMspSDkZ8E — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 14, 2017

Police want to remind the public that there are resources for anyone considering suicide, including the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

