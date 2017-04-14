Portland schools trying diversity in school lunches

School lunches have long been considered kind of boring, but a Portland State University researcher has teamed up with Portland Public Schools to bring a little international pizazz to school lunch menus.

Mac-n-cheese and a fruit cup were not on the menu at Richmond Elementary Friday. Instead, the students dined on Japanese cuisine.

Betty Izumi, a PSU professor and Richmond parent, worked with other parents and PPS Nutrition Services to design a way to introduce culturally specific foods as school lunches for some elementary students.

More than 400 students dined on Japanese foods such as yakisoba noodles with chicken, sunomono, which is a type of cucumber salad, and green beans with dragon sauce.

This is the first time the school is trying the program, giving students a nutritious meal while also teaching kids about food customs and other cultures.

If district officials deem the program successful they say will try more culturally diverse school lunches at other schools.

