Woodburn man on the run for months sentenced to prison for yearlong crime spree

A Woodburn man on the run from police for months was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a yearlong crime spree.

Sergio Silva, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to two separate counts of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Silva was arrested in March. Police said he was spotted near a house on Doud Street in Woodburn on March 12 and ran from officers.

He jumped over fences and ran through yards before he was surrounded by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Detectives said his arrest closed a number of Woodburn Police Department investigations. Police said he committed crimes against multiple victims between March 2016 and March 2017.

He was sentenced to 15 years and two months in prison Thursday.

